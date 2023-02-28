Byron Allen's theGrio Launches Inaugural "The Grio Heroes;" Nomination Submissions for Everyday Heroes Starting March 1
TheGrio Heroes are about the everyday heroes in our world dedicated to the community and the culture, sharing a determination to make a significant impact.
We are excited to bring theGrio Heroes initiative for public participation as we continue to elevate the brand globally. TheGrio is about amplifying & celebrating excellence every day & everywhere.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s news/entertainment media platform theGrio proudly announces the launch and an official call for nominations for the inaugural theGrio Heroes initiative, starting March 1, 2023 via the platform’s website. TheGrio Heroes are about the everyday heroes in our world dedicated to the community and the culture. Some have been working unheralded for years and others are emerging. They all share a determination to make a significant impact on our communities and humanity. TheGrio Heroes have demonstrated outstanding goodwill and achievements for the benefit and welfare of our communities, leading by example through service and finding solutions with compassion, dedication, and determination.
— Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO, Allen Media Group.
“We are excited to bring theGrio Heroes initiative for public participation as we continue to elevate the theGrio brand globally,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of theGrio parent company, Allen Media Group. “TheGrio is about amplifying and celebrating excellence every day and everywhere.”
“Black people are central to the fabric of American culture,” said Geraldine Moriba, SVP, News, Entertainment and Empowerment, theGrio. “We are honoring people who uplift, support and build the Black community by moving us forward.”
Anyone is encouraged to nominate single individuals of African-American descent whose accomplishments occurred or continued after December 1, 2021. More information about theGrio Heroes, including descriptions of categories and frequently asked questions can be found here.
Submissions will be accepted through May 1, 2023, theGrio Heroes finalists and winner will be selected by the community as they will tell us about the heroes in their community who impact and change lives daily. These individuals share a determination to make a significant impact on our communities, and humanity as a whole.
Keeping in mind community impact, innovation and influence, an editorial committee at theGrio will conduct the first round of evaluations and choose a select number of nominees to move forward to the next round. Leading independent industry experts including Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP National Board of Directors; Candice C. Jones, President & CEO of Public Welfare Foundation; Cameo George, Executive Producer, American Experience, PBS; Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, Vice President of Corporate Power, Color of Change; Irving Washington, Senior Fellow, Health Disinformation, Kaiser Family Foundation and Blair C. Smith, Senior Director for Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute will then judge as they conduct another assessment to identify the top 20 names. Then the general public will vote online on picking the top 10 finalists. From there, the person with the most votes will be announced this summer and named as the inaugural theGrio Hero for 2023.
About theGrio
TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events which have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to us.
In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio is available everywhere people consume information—on a mobile app, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and now as an over-the-air television network, as well as through Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream.
