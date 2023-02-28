Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Douglas J. Kawahara As President & Chief Executive Officer
* Re-incorporation in Delaware and Affects a 1 for 10 Reverse Stock Split * Establishes Medical/Clinical Affairs Consulting Team
The Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Board believes that Douglas J Kawahara's capabilities and hands-on experiences are well suited to continue to move Ethicann forward”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Inc. announces the appointment of Douglas J. Kawahara, Ph.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Kawahara brings to Ethicann more than 25+ years of executive leadership experience in the biotechnology / biopharmaceutical industry including demonstrated success equity-based financings.
— Bruce F Mackler, Ph.D., J.D. Chairman of the Board
With a background in immunology research combined with an MBA, Dr. Kawahara has experience with in/out-licensing, technology assessment, corporate development and strategic marketing/market analysis. The Ethicann Board of Directors believes Dr. Kawahara will be instrumental in advancing Ethicann to the next level of financing and product/clinical development.
Ethicann also announces that the Company has reincorporated in the State of Delaware and merged into its U.S. subsidiary. The surviving U.S. company retains the name of the former Canadian parent. In addition, the Canadian Board of Directors has been re-elected and the Company has the same executive officers, shareholders and capital structure as pre-merger. These changes were made to position Ethicann to maximize the benefits of its U.S. business and pharmaceutical industry networks. Also, on February 14, 2023, Ethicann shareholders voted to authorize a 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock, under Section 228 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. The total outstanding Common Stock now stands at 6,000,000 shares.
To complement in-house resources, Ethicann has established a Medical/Clinical Affairs Team to guide the development of its cannabinoid-based drugs utilizing the Zydis oral dissolving tablet (ODT) delivery technologies licensed from Catalent UK. The new Team includes Roger Porter, M.D., a well-respected neurology consultant who was the Chief Scientific Officer, NIH, National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) for 20 years, before joining Wyeth Research as Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology, and also was President of the American Epilepsy Society. Ethicann has entered into an agreement with the Epilepsy Study Consortium, a group of academic researchers. The Team also includes Colleen O’Connell, M.D., FRCPC, a clinical consultant to Ethicann who is involved in spinal cord research, testing new therapies for severe muscular spasms, reducing spasticity and chronic neuropathic pain. Ethicann’s internal staff includes Bruce F Mackler, Ph.D., J.D., who was involved in the clinical studies and approval of Copaxone, a multiple sclerosis drug, and Ulrich Elben, Ph.D., who has extensive experience integrating drug manufacturing into clinical studies.
Forward-looking statements: Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the outlook of Ethicann Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ethicann) and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Ethicann's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Ethicann at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Ethicann to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, general economic, market and business conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties. Ethicann does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should these assumptions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Ethicann securities.
