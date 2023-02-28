Investigation of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) complied with federal securities laws. On February 23, 2023, MPT reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and disclosed an impairment of approximately $171 million on multiple properties leased to a tenant. MPT further announced it would write off about $112 million in unbilled rent from the same tenant. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased MPT stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com  or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/mst/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

