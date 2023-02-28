Romance on Florida’s Historic Coast Does Not End in February

This Spring Love is in the Air in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches

/EIN News/ -- St. Augustine, FL 32084, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is indeed the month to celebrate love. But romance continues to be a main attraction on Florida’s Historic Coast through out the year. From the passionate whispers of Juan and Maria to the wedding vows of Steve and Cathy, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach have provided a magical setting for romance for centuries.

Spring is in the air here and vow renewals, proposals and weddings are the perfect way to pronounce your love. In St. Augustine, a real castle, horse-drawn carriages, moonlit sailing cruises, ancient streets and mysterious lanes, magnificent hotels like the historic Casa Monica Resort and Spa and quaint Inns like the Bayfront Marin House Bed & Breakfast Inn provide the perfect setting for romantic retreats.

At Ponte Vedra Beach luxury and tradition take over at splendid seaside resorts like the AAA Five-Diamond Awarded Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and her sister property, the Lodge and Club at Ponte Vedra. For the true sports fan, there are special places like Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, the elegant clubhouse at TPC Sawgrass or The Yards, where charm and lush ambience are paired for a fun getaway.

When thinking of romance on Florida’s Historic Coast, one cannot overlook the 42 miles of pristine beaches and spots to enjoy like the Embassy Suites St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort, Anastasia State Park, the Guy Harvey Resort, or the beaches along the GTM Reserve - all ideal spots for the perfect beach celebration and relaxation with a summertime atmosphere that can be experienced throughout most of the year.

Florida’s Historic Coast remains an easy access drive destination. And, there is also great air service available via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), approximately 50 minutes north of St. Augustine and 30 minutes from Ponte Vedra, and Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) approximately 50 minutes to the south. Both airports are served by all major airline carriers. New non-stop service with Breeze Airways between Jacksonville and seven cities across the US begins in May.

