Marquee Fintech Event, FinovateEurope, Coming to London on March 14-15

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency will host FinovateEurope. A cutting-edge fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions, the event will be held in person from March 14-15, 2023, at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, England.



Finovate events are world-class fintech happenings drawing attendees from across the globe. 1,000+ senior financial and fintech thought leaders are expected to be in attendance at FinovateEurope alongside 100+ globally renowned speakers. Each event is geared to help navigate the changing environment and discover new opportunities.

Invited speakers are sought-after analysts and innovators from the world of fintech, digital finance and financial institutions who will outline their unique perspectives on emerging technologies, regulatory trends and the evolving landscape via specially designed sessions that amplify knowledge sharing and encourage networking. The audience is highly intellectual and incredibly well-versed in the financial space, with C-suite leaders, senior executives, new-age financial innovators and financial journalists in attendance.

Speakers will participate in numerous formats including keynotes, general sessions, special addresses, executive briefings, interactive workshops, fireside chats, panel discussions and thematically focused streams.

A selection of the industry leaders who will be sharing strategic insights crafted through years of expertise includes Michael Ramsbacker , chief product officer at Trulioo; Guy Mettrick , industry vice president of financial services at Appian; Malin Lignell , VP digitalisation & innovation at Handelsbanken; Elizabeth Rossiello , CEO at AZA Finance; and renowned authors Steven Van Belleghem and Leda Glyptis .

Several live product demo sessions will be conducted by senior management of carefully selected, innovative companies such as Five Degrees, Refine Intelligence, Merlin Investor, Trulioo, Your Juno, Quoroom and others. These short sessions will offer attendees a glimpse into the latest technological trends in fintech and provide invaluable insights into the market outlook as well as future direction of C-suite leaders.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to delve into the minds of elite thinkers during energetic panel discussions across a wide spectrum of topics including:

We're In the Revenue - Now What?

The Fintech Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships – From Competition to Collaboration & Co-Creation

What Are the Next Big Opportunities in Fintech?

Digital Transformation: How Can Banks that were Born Analogue Compete with Fintechs & Big Tech that were Born Digital?

How Will New Competitors and New Business Models Shape the Future of Payments? How Will Open Banking & Embedded Payments Change the Competitive Landscape?



FinovateEurope will also feature punchy and on-point startup booster sessions to highlight founder insights, developments in the investor landscape, customer acquisition models and strategies to optimize content marketing for wider market reach. These insights will prove invaluable to financial players looking to adapt to the evolving fintech environment.

Greg Palmer , Vice President of Finovate, will offer the welcome address on Day One and Day Two. The event will be precisely designed to optimize business efficiency and cultivate unparalleled networking opportunities. Scheduled networking events will drive high-powered relationship building, strengthen the broader fintech community and exploration of potential synergies with platform players, financial institutions, regulators and investment houses that are poised to redefine the coming age of financial services.

To view the detailed agenda for both days, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/agenda/1/

To register for the in-person event, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

