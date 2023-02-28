Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 11,063.67 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Growth Opportunities

Global thyroid cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 11,063.67 million by 2030

The global thyroid cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 11,063.67 million by 2030.

Thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the thyroid gland. Cancer starts when cells begin to grow out of control. The thyroid gland makes hormones that help regulate your metabolism, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. The thyroid gland is in the front part of the neck, below the thyroid cartilage (Adam's apple). In most people, the thyroid cannot be seen or felt. It is shaped such as a butterfly, with two lobes — the right lobe and the left lobe — joined by a narrow piece of the gland called the isthmus.

Increasing global awareness about thyroid cancer has enhanced the market demand. The rising healthcare expenditure for better health services also contributes to the market's growth. The major market players focus on various service launches and approvals during this crucial period. In addition, the increase in improved diagnostic processes and techniques also contributes to the rising demand for thyroid cancer diagnostics testing.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

The Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Illumina

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Abbott

General Electric Company

BD

QIAGEN

DIASORIN S.P.A.

Merck KGaA

Hologic

Myriad Genetics Inc.

BIOMERIEUX

FONAR Corp.

Time Medical Holding.

PlexBio.

MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd

Medonica Co. LTD

Beijing O&D Biotech Co., Ltd.

SternMed

Recent Developments

In August 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, announced the launch of the Digital LightCycler System, Roche's first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system. This next-generation system detects disease and is designed to accurately quantify trace amounts of specific DNA and RNA targets not typically detectable by conventional PCR methods. This has helped the company to increase its global presence in the market

In May 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, introduced the Thermo Scientific Glacios 2 Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (Cryo-TEM), a powerful microscope with new automation and high-resolution imaging capabilities designed to help cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) researchers of varying experience levels accelerate structure-based drug discovery. This advanced, fast, and cost-efficient method for drug design may enable customers to accelerate the pace of research for debilitating disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases, as well as research for cancer and gene mutations

Opportunities for Key Players:

RISE IN HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE FOR CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

Across the globe, R&D activities are escalating owing to public health expenditure with economic performances whereas, the healthcare industry ranks second among all industries when it comes to the amount spent on healthcare. Rising healthcare expenditure can result in better provision of R&D opportunities. It is anticipated to upsurge the demand for ovarian cancer diagnostics.

Increasing healthcare expenditure for cancer treatment also helps patients to take hassle-free advanced diagnostics and treatment for fast recovery. Healthcare spending is made up of out-of-pocket payments (people paying for their own care), government expenditure, and sources, including health insurance and activities by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). Due to this increasing healthcare expenditure for cancer treatment , it acts as an opportunity for market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

Test Type

Imaging Test

Blood Test

Biopsy

Others

Cancer Type

Papillary Carcinoma

Follicular Carcinoma

Others

Stages

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

Age Group

30-65

65 and above

21-29

Below 21

End User

Hospitals

Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Key Industry Drivers:

RISING INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE OF THYROID NODULES & CANCER

A thyroid nodule is an unusual growth (lump) of thyroid cells in the thyroid gland. Sometimes the normal thyroid soft tissue started to grow, causing these nodules to form. Nodule incidence increases with age and mainly in women, mainly in those with iodine deficiency and after radiation exposure. Although the further complication of these nodules is thyroid cancer, the chances of converting thyroid nodules to thyroid cancer are low. According to an article published in NCBI named "Risk of Malignancy in Thyroid Nodules 4 cm or Larger" in 2017, cancer occurrence after nodules is found in less than 5% of the total nodules cases. Moreover, the thyroid nodules run in the family history and in people whose iodine intake is low.

RISING THYROID CANCER DIAGNOSTIC TESTS

Thyroid ultrasound is a sound wave picture of the thyroid gland taken by a hand-held instrument and translated to a 2-dimensional picture on a monitor. It is used in the diagnosis of tumors, cysts, or goiters of the thyroid and is a painless, no-risk procedure. These tests are used to evaluate structural anomalies, whereas blood tests measuring TSH, T4, and T3 levels are used to examine functional variables. Fine needle biopsy is used in suspicious cases to determine whether a tumor is benign or malignant. Furthermore, the introduction of molecular testing and the genetic prognosis fuel the diagnostic landscape in this market for thyroid cancer diagnostics.

RISING AWARENESS TOWARDS THYROID CANCER

Growing thyroid cancer awareness has led to an increased demand for timely cancer detection, leading to market growth.

Thyroid cancer is one of the major causes of rising mortality rates among U.S. populations worldwide, fueling the market growth over the next five years. Exposure to radiation and a family history of thyroid issues are major risk factors for thyroid cancer. Women are diagnosed with thyroid cancer significantly more than men.

Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some countries covered in this thyroid cancer diagnostics market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global thyroid cancer diagnostics market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence and prevalence of thyroid nodules & cancer.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics market is depicted by this report.

The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product Type Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Stages Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

