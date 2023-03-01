Chronic Disease Management Market Expected to Reach US$ 14.88 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 11.8% [PDF Version]

Chronic Disease Management Market Analysis

Chronic Disease Management Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are ZeOmega, Health Catalyst, Cedar Gate Technologies, Cognizant, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (Bengaluru), NXGN Management, LLC, Casenet, LLC, ExlServings Holdings, Inc., cliexa, Inc., Vivify Health, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Infosys Limited, Medecision, Altruista Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).



Chronic disease management (CDM) refers to the ongoing care and treatment of chronic diseases, which are long-term medical conditions that require ongoing management and attention. Chronic diseases can include conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, arthritis, and chronic kidney disease.



CDM involves a coordinated approach to care that includes prevention, early detection, and ongoing monitoring of chronic diseases. It focuses on maintaining the patient's health and quality of life by preventing complications and managing symptoms. The aim is to help patients manage their chronic conditions effectively, reduce the impact of symptoms on their daily lives, and avoid or delay complications that can arise from uncontrolled chronic disease.



Chronic Disease Management Market Statistics: The global Chronic Disease Management market size was valued at $4.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.



By Type: Solutions, Services



By Disease Type: Cardiovascular diseases , Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, Others



By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



