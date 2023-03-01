Inc. Magazine Ranks CoreStack No. 42 on List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559 percent
This recognition further validates our team's hard work and dedication towards creating NextGen cloud governance solutions that empower our customers to achieve their digital transformation goals.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that CoreStack is No. 42 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, namely those based in California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
“It's a humbling recognition of our company's remarkable growth over the past two years by Inc. Magazine,” Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO at CoreStack. “This recognition further validates our team's hard work and dedication towards creating NextGen cloud governance solutions that empower our customers to achieve their digital transformation goals. We will continue to push boundaries and strive for excellence, knowing that our success is ultimately measured by the value we deliver to our customers."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific..
CoreStack offers a suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps across multi-cloud through one unified dashboard. This platform is designed to be Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN) so enterprises can use cloud with confidence. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate. In addition, CoreStack offers a suite of assessment tools that include Well-Architected Assessments as well as FinOps and SecOps assessments. These solutions streamline the process of assessing, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About CoreStack
CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value, such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, generating $300+ million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
