LBC Mortgage Now Offering Non-QM Mortgages in California and DSCR Nationwide
LBC Mortgage is proud to announce the launch of its non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) lending program in California and DSCR nationwide.
We are excited to offer our non-QM mortgage program to borrowers in California and DSCR across the country”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LBC Mortgage is proud to announce the launch of its non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) lending program in California and DSCR nationwide. This program offers a wide range of non-QM mortgage products to consumers who do not meet the stringent requirements of conventional loans. The non-QM program includes loans that are not backed by government-sponsored entities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and are instead originated and funded by private lenders.
The LBC Mortgage non-QM program is designed to meet the needs of borrowers who have unique financial situations, including those who are self-employed or have irregular income, those who have significant assets but lack regular income, and those who have experienced a recent credit event such as a foreclosure or bankruptcy. The program is also designed for investors who want to purchase properties for rental or investment purposes.
LBC Mortgage offers a variety of non-QM loan products, including bank statement loans, asset-based loans, interest-only loans, and jumbo loans. The company also offers a DSCR loans in California and nationwide, which is designed for investors who want to purchase rental properties.
The Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) mortgage program is a unique product that allows investors to qualify for a loan based on the property's cash flow rather than their personal income. This program is ideal for investors who have multiple rental properties or who are purchasing a property with multiple units. With the DSCR mortgage program, borrowers can use the income generated by the property to qualify for the loan, making it easier to finance rental properties.
"We are excited to offer our non-QM mortgage program to borrowers in California and DSCR across the country," said Alex Shekhtman, CEO of LBC Mortgage. "Our non-QM program is designed to meet the needs of borrowers who may not qualify for traditional loans, and our DSCR mortgage program is ideal for investors who want to finance rental properties. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible lending experience and helping them achieve their financial goals."
LBC Mortgage is a leading mortgage lender in California, with a team of experienced mortgage professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional service to their customers. The company offers a wide range of mortgage products, including conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, and jumbo loans. With the launch of its non-QM mortgage program, LBC Mortgage is now able to serve even more borrowers and help them achieve their homeownership and investment goals.
For more information about LBC Mortgage and its non-QM mortgage program, visit www.lbcmortgage.com or call (818) 309-2999.
