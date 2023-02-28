Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education Release Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan and Engagement Report

February 28, 2023

Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State

Department of Education Release Phase 2 of the

Strategic Plan and Engagement Report

Stakeholder Engagement Defines and Guides Education Transformation and Implementation of Multiyear Strategic Plan

BALTIMORE, MD (February 28, 2023) – Committed to providing a world class educational experience for every student in Maryland, the Maryland State Board of Education (SBOE) and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today released Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan. The Strategic Plan will be released in three phases leading up to June 2023. Phase 1 of the Strategic Plan was released at the October SBOE meeting held in Washington County.

Informed by unprecedented stakeholder engagement, Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan refines Phase 1 elements of the Strategic Plan and develop the goals and metrics linked to each of the priorities and enablers outlined in Phase 1. Phase 2 will guide MSDE’s organizational direction as it leads the transformation necessary to achieve excellent and equitable outcomes for all students, especially those who have been historically underserved. The goals and metrics released in this phase will provide guidance and direction as the SBOE and MSDE move into Phase 3 of the plan.

“We are grateful and empowered to have had so many partners engaging with us on this once-in-a generation opportunity to reshape Maryland’s education system,” said Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “A transformation that is as monumental as the Blueprint will take commitment and participation from the entire community. Phase 2 focused on input from students, families, educators, and business leaders. Now, we have hard evidence of their priorities and enablers for the future of Maryland’s education. This information will be part of the foundation for Blueprint legislation and will provide a clear understanding of what is needed to create equitable learning environments and educational opportunities for every student.”

“The outpouring of responses we received from stakeholders in Phase 2 speaks volumes to how important this strategic plan is to Maryland,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “We are elated to have so much input from so many of our students, parents, and educators, as well as business leaders in the community. This relentless engagement with the community will enable us to better understand how to implement strategies that will deliver on the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which is to provide excellent and equitable education to every student. It is imperative that we continue to have these conversations and work with these partners to ensure that Maryland’s Strategic Plan prioritizes the needs of the communities it will serve.”

Extraordinary stakeholder engagement and input exemplify the foundational basis of continued development of the Strategic Plan. Through surveys, round tables, listening sessions, community conversations and events, the SBOE and MSDE leveraged a number of stakeholder connections to inform Phase 1 and 2 of the Strategic Plan and intend to continue that effort during Phase 3. Engagement will continue throughout the development of the final phase of the Strategic Plan with new opportunities for stakeholders to participate in round tables, community conversations, surveys, and events. The SBOE and MSDE will work collaboratively and transparently with the Accountability and Implementation Board, educators, families, local education agencies and boards of education, institutions of higher education, and employers and stakeholders across the State to ensure success.

By reinforcing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Strategic Plan will provide the direction and leadership to accelerate student achievement, narrow opportunity and achievement gaps, and ensure all students reach their full potential. This significant work is described in a comprehensive Engagement Report. To access Phase 2 of the Strategic Plan and Engagement Report, please visit: strategicplan.marylandpublicschools.org. The Strategic Plan survey is also currently available in multiple languages at: marylandpublicschools.org/survey.

Strategic Plan and Engagement Report (Phase 2) 02 28 2023