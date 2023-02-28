Rewards for Justice – Reward Offer for Information on Ali Mohamed Rage

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of al-Shabaab key leader Ali Mohamed Rage.

Ali Mohamed Rage

Ali Mohamed Rage, also known as Ali Dheere, has been al-Shabaab’s chief spokesperson since May 2009 and is a senior leader of the terrorist organization.

Rage was born in the Hawlwadag district of Mogadishu, Somalia in 1966 and has been involved in the planning of attacks in Kenya and Somalia.

On August 6, 2021, the Department of State designated Rage as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). That designation, among other consequences, blocks all property and interests in property belonging to Rage and may expose persons who engage in certain transactions with Rage to designation. Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for Rage could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions.

On February 18, 2022, the UN Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee added Rage to its Sanctions List pursuant to paragraph 43(a) of resolution 2093 (2013) for engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia. The UN designation requires UN Member States to impose an arms embargo, including related training and financial assistance, a travel ban, and an assets freeze on Rage.

Al-Shabaab

Al-Shabaab is responsible for terrorist attacks in Kenya, Somalia, and neighboring countries that resulted in loss of life, including of U.S. citizens. The terrorist group continues to plot, plan, and conspire to commit terrorist acts against the United States, U.S. interests, and foreign partners.

The Department of State designated al-Shabaab as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in March 2008. In April 2010, al-Shabaab was also added to the 1844 Sanctions List by the UN Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee pursuant to paragraph 8 of resolution 1844 (2008).

Rewards for Justice

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net . We encourage anyone with information on Ali Mohamed Rage to contact Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843, or via local tips lines at +254 71 87 12 366 in Kenya and +252 68 43 43 308 in Somalia. All information will be kept strictly confidential. Relocation for individuals submitting information that leads to the identification or location of Rage may be possible.

Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $250 million to more than 125 people across the globe who provided actionable information that had helped resolve threats to U.S. national security. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RFJ_USA .