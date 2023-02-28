MDC offers free firearms care and archery classes during March at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – A sad sound for a hunter with a good aim at a wild turkey is a dull thunk or no thunk at all when the trigger is pulled and the shell doesn’t fire, perhaps because of a gunky buildup on firing pins or trigger mechanisms. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Parma Woods Shooting Range and Training Center will offer a free class on March 8 on firearms care that can prevent problems. The range staff will also offer a basic archery skills class on March 25.

A Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Instructors will discuss tips and techniques for good maintenance and safe storage of firearms. Participants can bring their own unloaded guns for the class, or MDC can provide loaners for practice of the techniques demonstrated. This class is for participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gG.

Parma Woods will offer an Archery Basics class from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. This class will help participants get started with bow and arrows for target shooting or hunting. Instructors will cover archery safety, how bows operate, fundamental shooting skills, equipment maintenance and safe storage. This class is for ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gN.

To learn more about MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHM. COVID-19 safety precautions are observed at all classes.