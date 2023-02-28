AirportTransfer.com is on Stage for the World’s Largest Travel & Tourism Fair ITB in Berlin

We are excited to announce that the AirportTransfer.com team will attend the ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel trade show.

LONDON, MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading Travel Trade Exhibition will meet with industry leaders and key players at ITB Berlin from March 7-9.

Bringing together the milestones of tourism professionals and the global travel industry for more than 50 years, ITB Berlin had to continue its activities digitally while the Corona pandemic was affecting the whole world. However, it is currently preparing to host the best international speakers and guests at the fairground, as in the past. The disruptions in tourism during the pandemic process are coming back in the strongest and most effective way with 2023 ITB Berlin, a few days left!

AirportTransfer.com is becoming more popular with the rising marketplace!

Imagine an ITB of top international speakers and industry professionals… This year, airporttransfer.com, which provides end-to-end private airport transfer services worldwide with its professional partners, B2B partners and flawless collaborations, takes place at ITB Berlin in Hall 6.1 - STAND 140 from March 7-9 this year.

Preparations continue at full speed for the ITB Berlin Exhibition, where the best networks are established, ideas are presented, and collaborations are made. Headquartered in England but actively serving at more than 500 airports worldwide, AT is coming to meet the international tourism world.

Ecem Seker, Head of Business Development- AT :

Having partners from all over the world, AT will also meet physically with its business partners at ITB Berlin 2023. We are excited and proud. Knowing that we, as AirportTransfer.com, will sign solid and loyal collaborations with many companies from the industry in this great exhibition motivates us even more as a team; we will be there with the best arguments and offers!

DIFFERENT INSPIRATIONS, TOURISM TRENDS, INDUSTRY LEADERS

For three days at ITB BERLIN, all leaders in the international travel industry will discuss how a sustainable and prosperous travel industry should work based on the latest trends and developments; and will present their B2B offers to their current and potential partners.

THE TOURISM INDUSTRY ALWAYS SURVIVE AGAINST EPIDEMIC AND ECONOMIC CRISES!

For further information about AirportTransfer.com, please visit https://airporttransfer.com/ For media interview or press trip requests, please contact Cisil and the team at cisil@airporttransfer.com and at@airporttransfer.com

