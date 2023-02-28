Global Demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Will Surge at 5.5% CAGR and Reach US$ 99,496.2 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in the Bottling and Packaging Sectors to Fuel the Market Growth. The rise in demand for polyester fiber and yarn in the textile industry and the growing consumption of PET bottles are anticipated to propel the growth of the PTA market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 99,496.2 million by 2032, with sales growing at a moderate but restored CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. Historically, the market observed a sluggish CAGR of 3.2% and arrived at US$ 58,248.1 million in 2022.



The target market is shaped by factors like the rising use of polyester fibers across various industries. Owing to their ability to work with different natural and synthetic fibers, polyester fibers observe high demand which, in turn, spurs the demand for the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market in the upcoming years.

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is an essential component in the production of synthetic fibers and accounts for 70-80% of polyester goods. It is cost-effective in comparison to dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). PTA finds extensive application in the textile and packaging industries, and also in the medical field to treat peptic ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Maritime, transportation, construction, and wind energy sectors also create demand for the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market in the upcoming years.

Escalating demand from the paints and coatings sector because of PTA’s high efficacy will spur the chemical demand in the global marketplace. Again, unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) in multiple industry verticals including maritime, wind energy, transportation, construction, and electrical due to its cost-effective, superior performance, and eco-friendly properties will aid the growth of the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market.

UPR has quick strength, excellent resistance against abrasion, chemicals, corrosion, and heat, and high impact and structural strength which promotes its usage in the building sector as a concrete and sealant. This factor augurs well for the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Rising demand for PTA in the soft drink industry as it is a crucial element in the production of carbonated beverage bottles will strengthen the prospects of the market.

Fluctuations in crude oil prices will likely limit the growth of the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market.

By end-user, PET bottle segment will dominate the global market with a strong growth rate from 2022 to 2032.

The purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market in North America accounted for 16% of the global market share in 2022.

Asia Pacific will emerge as an attractive pocket for the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market with a 9% ownership of the market share.





Competitive Landscape

In a highly fragmented environment, key market players are focusing on capacity growth and cooperation tactics. These businesses also concentrate on manufacturing processes that will have less of an adverse effect on the environment such as producing chemically recycled polyethylene. A few of these participants also employ various organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc, The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, and Samsung Petrochemical Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the significant players in the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key Segments Covered in the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Analysis

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market by Application:

Polyester Fiber & Yarn Grade Polybutylene terephthalate (PET) Grade Film Grade

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Plasticizers

Others



Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market by End User:

Textile

PET Bottles

Packaging

Others

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market by Region:

North America Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

Latin America Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

Europe Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

Asia Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

Middle East & Africa Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market





More Insights into Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the PET bottle segment will create substantial demand for the market. This segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR during this period as PET bottling and packaging will continue to expand.

Based on region, the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market in North America will present impressive growth. The target market in this region will account for 16% market share in 2022. Expansive use of PET bottling and packaging and increasing stakeholder investment aid the growth of the PTA market in North America.

Additionally, Asia Pacific will also offer lucrative opportunities to the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market. Accounting for a 9% market share in 2022, the PTA market in this region will be driven by the expanding textile sector, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in the paints and coatings sector. Thus, North America and Asia Pacific will contribute to the global growth of the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market.

