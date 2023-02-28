Givzey Introduces Give Now, Pay Later-Enabled Campaigns for Annual Giving Teams

About

Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.

Givzey