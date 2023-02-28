Givzey Introduces Give Now, Pay Later-Enabled Campaigns for Annual Giving Teams
Give Now, Pay Later Leader Givzey Combines Tech & Execution with New GNPL-Enabled Campaign Offering for Fundraising
We spent a year perfecting Give Now, Pay Later so it's an inspiring force for good. GNPL-enabled campaigns empower donors to make a greater impact during your cause’s most critical times of the year.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now, Pay Later (GNPL) solution, today launched a new offering, GNPL-Enabled Campaigns. Supported by GivzeyEDGE, Give Now, Pay Later-Enabled Campaigns empower fundraising leaders with both the technology and the toolkits they need to empower donors with Give Now, Pay Later flexible giving solutions.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
Depending on strategy, annual giving teams are generally judged by the dollars they bring in the door or donor participation. But the metrics that drive teams to those final results are found at the level of campaign effectiveness. Givzey’s turnkey Give Now, Pay Later-Enabled Campaigns are designed to empower your team to use GNPL to reach campaign goals.
“Give Now, Pay Later is a powerful tool, especially when it’s used to boost giving within the time constraints of the fundraising campaigns we run throughout the year,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey. “We’ve spent the past year perfecting the technology that allows Give Now, Pay Later to be an inspiring and innovative force for good and by introducing GNPL-enabled campaigns, we’re empowering donors to make a greater impact during your organization’s most critical times of the year.”
Give Now, Pay Later-enabled campaigns combine custom communications, resources, and technology that can be incorporated into existing time-based campaigns, or added to your annual fund solicitation calendar. GNPL campaigns accelerate calendar and fiscal year-end giving, reunion appeals, and personal solicitations to grow giving societies, participation, gift size, and more. By incorporating a pay-over-time element into the DNA of these campaigns, nonprofits are able to stand out from standard appeals and offer donors value they’ve never seen before.
Top-tier advancement and fundraising consultants provide their clients with a prescriptive strategy. Best-in-class technology gives fundraisers the tools to get the job done. Give Now, Pay Later-enabled campaigns combine the best of both worlds, by giving you the technology and the playbook for execution, delivered by amazing one-on-one customer success via GivzeyEDGE.
One Day’s Pay
One example of a Give Now, Pay Later-enabled campaign is Givzey’s One Day’s Pay Campaign. One Day’s Pay asks donors to give the equivalent of a day’s pay, using GNPL to spread a gift over four payments.
When donors arrive on your One Day’s Pay landing page, they simply enter their annual salary to calculate what they earn in a single day of work. Givzey then splits the donation over four payments, allowing the donor to pay over time. With the One Day’s Pay GNPL-Enabled Campaign, your nonprofit receives the full gift amount up front, while your donor receives automated and customized stewardship as they make their monthly donation installments. Furthermore, because each gift is tailored to a donor’s actual earnings, your organization can benefit from increased gift sizes that you wouldn’t otherwise see if your ask amount was the same for every donor.
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution empowers donors to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted, because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are usually inclined to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
