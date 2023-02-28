GF Sponsors Pro Golfer Ana Paula Valdes on the 2023 Epson Tour
GF-an integrated architecture, engineering, planning, and development services firm is now sponsoring professional golfer Ana Paula Valdes in 2023 Epson Tour.NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF is thrilled to announce the official sponsorship of professional golfer Ana Paula Valdes, for the 2023 Epson Tour season. As a firm that prioritizes achieving goals together, GF looks forward to supporting Valdes’ efforts to achieve her goals during the upcoming season.
Sponsoring Valdes on the Epson tournament allows the firm to embark on a unique brand awareness journey while GF continues to promote the next generation of company leaders, cultural leaders and community leaders. GF's commitment to celebrating female leaders coincides with the Epson Tour’s goal to produce a pipeline of revolutionary female athletes who will change the future of golf.
GF's partnership with Valdes co-aligns success paths as GF continually interfaces internally and externally throughout the Epson Tour season. GF will follow a unique approach to business development, non-traditional marketing, and public philanthropy which will allow the firm to rise above the rest of the industry. Pairing with a strong female pro athlete who holds high aspirations, will produce multiple opportunities to strengthen GF's company culture as GF's employees support Valdes during the season.
The connection between GF and Ana Paula Valdes goes beyond a shared desire to succeed to new heights. With GF offices in Mexico City and South Carolina, Valdes’ background synchronizes with GF’s geography. Ana Paula Valdes is originally from Morelia, Mexico, and is one of Clemson’s top players in that school’s history. She shares a strong connection with GF's physical footprint. She looks forward to visiting various GF offices during the season.
Prior to attending Clemson and breaking several University records, Valdes spent most of her childhood in Morelia, Mexico. As a young golf phenom, she left home to join Hank Haney’s International Junior Golf Academy (IJGA) in Hilton Head, S.C. Even as a young woman, she put her professional goals at the forefront, and her talent was quickly recognized. While at Clemson University, Valdes helped the team qualify for its first NCAA Championship appearance. In 2020, she graduated and turned professional. She now hopes to one day pursue her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.
The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour, and it enters its 43rd competitive season this year. The sponsoring partner Epson prides itself on elevating women’s golf play while jumpstarting players chances of one day entering the LPGA. Epson also commits to enrich the community and make the sport more diverse, inclusive, and accessible. With more than 600 graduates and alumnae moving on to the LPGA Tour, former Epson Tour players have won 458 LPGA titles.
In a recent interview, Ana was asked to discuss her passion for golf, and what she looks forward to accomplishing with GF’s support. "In many ways I am very privileged as I play sport for a living and competition is a way of life. But, it can also be lonely as an athlete and sometimes stressful. I am doing it by myself. But I’m not alone… I am so grateful to partner with GF, who by sponsoring me for the 2023 season, have really eased the stress by providing me with resources that will fuel my ambition to fulfil my goals, and help me achieve my dream of becoming an LPGA Tour player. I have some great connections with GF, and they have already made me feel part of their team and I am forever grateful. Can’t wait for the season to start!”
GF is grateful to be partnering with such an inspiring young golfer who aims to perform to the best of her ability, while promoting GF values during each tour stop. Ana Paula Valdes truly embodies the GF mindset that hard work and determination can make your dreams come true.
