Excellence in General Education Award: Nominations due by April 7

Feb. 28, 2023

The Office of Innovation in General Education is honored to sponsor the 2022-2023 Excellence in General Education Award, which recognizes two members of the URI faculty who are committed to providing students with an intellectually stimulating, challenging and dynamic general education experience. Deserving faculty consistently demonstrate excellence in the delivery and design of a general education course.

Students, faculty and staff are invited to nominate a teacher who exemplifies excellence in general education and has positively influenced students’ learning experiences. Nominations (including self-nominations) should reflect firsthand knowledge of the candidate’s teaching style, use of activities and assignments, and/or engagement with students.

The two recipients of this award will be recognized at the May 4 meeting of the Faculty Senate and will receive a financial award of $1,000.

Any member of the University who has taught in the General Education Program during the 2022-2023 academic year (Summer ’22, Fall ’22, J Term ’23 and Spring ’23) is eligible for nomination. Past nominees qualify and you are encouraged to re-nominate someone for consideration this year.

The nomination deadline is April 7. For more information on eligibility and nomination criteria, please review the nomination form. Questions may be emailed to gen-ed@etal.uri.edu.