URI Media Education Lab launches initiative to combat disinformation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Media Education Lab‘s Pam Steager joined 12 News at 12 Monday to discuss a new initiative at the University of Rhode Island to combat disinformation.

That initiative is called COURAGEOUS RI, which is designed to bring people together for interactive discussions that counter disinformation, enhance civic participation and improve media literacy.

It also seeks to prevent rising violence and extremism in Rhode Island.

Watch the full interview in the video above.