Westerly’s Federico leads URI relay to win in A10 championship meet

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly's Sydney Federico, a junior at the University of Rhode Island, ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team at the Atlantic 10 women's indoor track and field championships on Sunday.
URI won the race in a school-record time of 3:51.80.
Federico ran a time of 57.31 on the second leg, the fastest second leg among the schools competing in the race.
URI won the race over Davidson by .01 seconds.
URI finished sixth in the meet with 62 points. VCU was first with 149.
— Keith Kimberlin
