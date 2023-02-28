The Starved Rock Murders with Andy Hale Takes Silver at The Signal Awards for Best Exclusive Content + Experiences

Signal Awards Silver Badge

The podcast covers the 1960 murder of three women in Starved Rock Park and the wrongful conviction of Chester Weger.

This award is a reminder of why we do what we do, and we are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of podcasting.” — Andy Hale, Esq.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Starved Rock Murders Podcast with Andy Hale has won silver at the 2022 Signal Awards in the category for Best Exclusive Content + Experiences. The awards ceremony, held on January 5th, honors the world’s best Podcasts and celebrates outstanding achievements within the industry. The show, since rebranded to The Andy Hale Podcast, covers the 1960 murder case of three women in the Starved Rock Park and the wrongful conviction of Chester Weger.

“We are honored to be recognized by the inaugural Signal Awards,” said Andy Hale, civil rights attorney and podcast host. “It’s a privilege to be able to share our passion for this compelling case with our listeners, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are grateful for the support of our listeners and fans, and we look forward to continuing to bring you quality content for years to come. This award is a reminder of why we do what we do, and we are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of podcasting.”

Andy Hale's premium content captivated the masses by providing real-time case updates, DNA testing, and access to previously unreleased documents and photos. Hale’s series was awarded the silver for shows that consistently produce outstanding bonus content or exclusive experiences and given to the podcast that demonstrates exceptional subject matter, production, and engagement. The 1st Annual Signal Awards was pleased to award the podcast for its insightful interviews, engaging storytelling, and thought-provoking discussions.

About the Podcast

The Starved Rock Murders with Andy Hale podcast is a series hosted by civil rights attorney Andy Hale with accompanying host Whitny Braun and covers the horrific murders of 3 women in Starved Rock Park in 1960 and the wrongful conviction of Chester Weger. The show is produced by Phineas Ellis. It continues to fight for the release for Chester Weger by uncovering new information in the 60 year old case, and finally winning the rights to test DNA found at the crime scene. You can read more about the case on their website and in news coverage from Rolling Stone, NPR, and the Chicago Sun Times. Learn more at www.andyhalepodcast.com

About The Signal Awards

A new, comprehensive award initiative for podcasts, the inaugural Signal Awards will recognize the breadth of Podcast and Digital Audio work from around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands and professionals creating and shaping the industry. The hope is that by honoring and championing this work, The Signal Awards can help set a standard of excellence and play a significant role in supporting the future of the podcast industry.