Geo Connect Asia returns to accelerate the region’s geospatial and location intelligence capabilities

The third edition of GCA will be held in conjunction with Digital Construction Asia and the inaugural Drones Asia – an event dedicated to showcasing the latest unmanned aerial vehicles

Singapore, 28 February 2023 – Geo Connect Asia (GCA), Asia’s leading international geospatial industry event, is returning to Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 15th and 16th March 2023. In its third edition, fuelled by the growing support of a wide range of industry players, GCA 2023 will be held alongside Digital Construction Asia (DCA) 2023, and co-located with the launch of Drones Asia 2023. The three-in-one event, held fully in person, is expected to bring together over 2,500 delegates and attendees from Singapore, the region and beyond.

With the theme “Advancing sustainable & resilient geospatial solutions for an interconnected world”, a key focus of GCA 2023 will be the use of advancements in geospatial technology and data interoperability to address regional challenges.

Supported by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), GCA 2023 will feature over 70 exhibiting companies and demonstrate the role played by the mix of geospatial, location intelligence, remote sensing and drone-based solutions.

Shining the spotlight on opportunities for enhancing productivity in the construction world, DCA 2023 will focus on showcasing digitalised processes and improved workflows. By enhancing ground-based equipment with aerial capabilities and implementing technology such as AI, BIM and IoT, current challenges in construction can now be targeted via novel and more efficient approaches.

In addressing the commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry, the newly launched and co-located show Drones Asia 2023 aims to create a focused platform for the complete drone ecosystem. Drones Asia 2023 plays a critical role in enabling AI in today’s geospatial marketplace, broadening the conversation as industry experts look into the application of drones and UAVs in the commercial and industrial world, exploring industrial adoption to improve productivity and efficiency.

GCA 2023 will be graced by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, who will deliver the opening speech. Other distinguished guests in attendance include Yeoh Oon Jin, Chairman of the Singapore Land Authority, Dr Nadine Alameh, Chief Executive Officer of the Open Geospatial Consortium, and Professor Abbas Rajabifard, Professor and Discipline Leader, Geomatics at the University of Melbourne.

Rupert Owen, Co-Founder of Geo Connect Asia, said, “Since GCA 2022 in June last year, we are delighted to welcome back many of our supporters and add an exciting mix of new companies to present a larger scale show this March. Hosting the third edition of GCA, with the additional focus of Drones Asia 2023 and Digital Construction Asia 2023, provides an opportunity to drive new agendas and discussions and to demonstrate the pivotal role the geospatial industry can play in industry and society at large. With the restoration of regional travel, we are also looking forward to welcoming industry experts from ASEAN and beyond to create a new cross-border community and build expertise across vertical markets and regulatory authorities.”

Geo Connect Asia Conference

The two-day in-person conference comprises ten main sessions featuring over 50 prominent industry speakers, panellists and moderators; these include: Keynote address, “Geospatial Solutions for Global Challenges – a new Era Empowered by Digital Twin” by Prof Abbas Rajabifard, Professor and Discipline Leader Geomatics, The University of Melbourne; opening panel, “Driving sustainable solutions in the built environment through improved analytics” by Ms Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited; and “Interoperability of data on the move” by Mr Eugene Seah, President of buildingSMART Singapore.

“As we progress into a Geospatial 4.0 World, data is increasingly intertwined in today’s digital world where technology, sustainability, and resilience work hand-in-hand to transform smart insights that enhance productivity and safety. The conferences at GCA 2023 will encourage companies to have these conversations at a local and regional level, and further urge visitors towards building smart cities that are sustainable and resilient as we identify growth opportunities in the construction sector,” said Mr Eugene Seah, President of buildingSMART Singapore, and Global Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of Meinhardt Group in Singapore.

Attendees can also deep dive into two Expert Stages (Digital Underground Connect, and Sustainability in Construction and Road) as well as a full programme of free-to-attend Tech Talks and the UAV Innovation Theatre.

Sponsors

GCA 2023 is supported by a prestigious panel of over 70 industry organisations as exhibitors and sponsors, including Trimble, who returns as a Platinum Sponsor for the third consecutive year. This edition also features Topcon and Gamuda Singapore as Silver Sponsors.

Inmarsat is the Gold Sponsor for the inaugural Drones Asia.

Partners

GCA 2023 is proud to be well-supported by over 50 trade organisations, associations and government agencies, including BuildSG, buildingSMART, the Construction Industry Joint Committee and National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), among others.

Registration

Registration for GCA 2023 is now open at www.geoconnectasia.com/register. Apply “GCAPR15” to enjoy 15% off the regular Conference price. Exhibition admission is complimentary and pre-registration is encouraged to facilitate ease of entry into the halls.

The full programme can be found here. For updates and announcements, visit www.GeoConnectAsia.com.

The event is organised by Montgomery Asia, a fully owned company of London-based Montgomery Group and has been present in Singapore since 2016. The team has more than 80 years of experience in working across Asian markets and initiating new business opportunities.