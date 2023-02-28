Crossing the Bridge Together: The Fight for Voting Rights Marches On

On January 12, a tornado tore across central Alabama, including the historic city of Selma. Since then, community groups have been clearing roads and picking up the pieces from the damage. Simultaneously, the city is preparing for its annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee: a recognition of Bloody Sunday, the Selma-to-Montgomery march, and the passage of the Voting Rights Act. As the ACLU of Alabama prepares for our annual trip to Selma to commemorate the historic bridge crossing on March 5, amidst such devastation in the city, I feel the immense tradition and history of Selma, a place where our elders accomplished so much to make voting rights possible. 58 years after the historic movement that led to the 1965 enactment of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) and the legal enfranchisement of Black voters, I remain struck by the duality of what voting rights in Alabama has meant for this nation.

We’re approaching the 10th anniversary of Shelby v. Holder, which stripped the VRA of preclearance and now we await the decision of Milligan v. Merrill which could possibly strip the vehicle of accountability for voter access and representation through Section 2. By the time we reach the 60th anniversary of the Selma Bridge crossing, we may very well be commemorating something that has less power as a federal protection and can no longer ensure our access to the ballot. What I find most challenging in these times are the attempts by state legislators in Alabama and throughout the South to further disenfranchise Black Southerners. Legislation such as HB 7 in Alabama, which prohibits state agencies, local school boards, and public institutions of higher education from promoting, endorsing, or affirming certain divisive concepts related to race, sex, and religion. This type of bill threatens to erase the history of activism and protest that made voting possible. Additionally, states such as Mississippi are battling legislation like HB 1020, a move to take voting power, political power, and tax revenue away from the majority Black citizens of Jackson. The legislation illegally empowers Judges appointed by the Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court and prosecutors appointed by the state attorney general to oversee criminal and civil cases in Jackson.