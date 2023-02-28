Medical and safety technology leader Dräger to expand engineering centre in Lithuania

German medical and safety technology device manufacturer Dräger has announced plans to scale the established Engineering Centre in Lithuania. In April 2022, Dräger set up a subsidiary software engineering company QuaDigi in Vilnius, which now expects to add at least 60 new employees to its current Lithuanian team of 70. QuaDigi expansion plans also include an office in Kaunas and a new R&D lab in Vilnius.

“Our Vilnius team has demonstrated both excellent technical skills and personal qualities, making Lithuania a convenient destination for further expansion of Dräger’s R&D and Software Engineering capacity,” says Sergey Berezko, General Manager at QuaDigi.

Founded in Lübeck in 1889, Dräger has grown into a worldwide, listed enterprise in its fifth generation as a family-run business. The company manufactures medical and safety technology products, which can be found in hospitals, fire departments, emergency services, public authorities, and manufacturing companies around the world. Dräger has more than 15,700 employees worldwide and is currently present in more than 190 countries. In 2021, the company generated net sales of around EUR 3.3 billion.

Engineering center in Lithuania is currently providing Software Engineering and R&D services. In addition to working on next-generation Medical and Safety devices, engineers hired in Vilnius and Kaunas will be working in the fields of Connectivity, Interoperability, and Digitisation.