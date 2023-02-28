Spectra Logic to Host Webinar on How to Build an Efficient and Economical Data Archive System that Preserves Data Indefinitely

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and storage solutions, today announced its upcoming SpectraLIVE webinar entitled, Building the Perfect Archive, to be held on March 2, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. MT. Any IT professional, data storage manager, technology partner or value-added reseller is encouraged to register here for the event.

Attendees will gain insights from Spectra Logic storage experts on how to configure individual storage components to build a best-in-class archive ecosystem based on their unique data objectives. A staggering 97 percent of corporate data is never again accessed after its initial use, but often can’t be deleted due to retention policies and organizational directives. This webinar will cover easy, reliable and affordable ways to preserve growing data repositories for future use and monetization as well as for long-term compliance requirements.

What is SpectraLIVE?

SpectraLIVE is a virtual conference platform developed by Spectra Logic that helps organizations make intelligent decisions related to managing, accessing and preserving their growing repositories of data. SpectraLIVE virtual conferences and monthly webinars cover a wide range of data storage, data management and data protection topics.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

