Approaches to Developing an AI-based Pharmacovigilance System - Automation is Changing the Way Pharma Manages Pharmacovigilance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about how automation has changed the way patient safety operates. Attendees will learn what developments are on the forefront of AI-based pharmacovigilance systems. The featured speakers will discuss a model for pharma sponsors and CROs to collaborate on key initiatives to deliver value for patients.

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field of pharmacovigilance is going through a transformative phase driven by changes to regulatory requirements, increased use of social media and an increase in data volume and sources.

This webinar will review approaches to develop and implement AI-based pharmacovigilance systems. Attendees will learn how to respond to these changes while keeping the focus on the safety of patients and consumers. The featured speakers will review innovative approaches regarding how pharmaceutical companies and CROs can collaborate and navigate this dynamic landscape.

Join this webinar with leaders from the pharmaceutical and CRO industries to explore approaches and considerations to using AI to address challenges in patient safety.

Join Dinesh Kasthuril, Head, Global Client Relations & Project Management, Labcorp Patient Safety Solutions; Shalin Patel, Sr. Director, Safety Evaluation and Reporting, Johnson & Johnson; Marina Suvakov, Global Head, Product Safety Surveillance, Philip Morris International; and Michael Murphy, Executive Director, Head of Pharmacovigilance Operations, Amgen, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Approaches to Developing an AI-based Pharmacovigilance System – Automation is Changing the Way Pharma Manages Pharmacovigilance.

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: vkovacevic@xtalks.com

