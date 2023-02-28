Health Connect America Announces Partnership with The Onin Group

Adds to ERS Division's Electronics Recycling Sources

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Connect America today announced its partnership with The Onin Group, a privately held regional staffing agency serving the southeast, mid-south and southwestern United States. The Onin Group is now partnered with Electronics Recycling Solutions (ERS,) a division of Health Connect America (HCA) for all their electronics recycling needs.

Electronics Recycling Solutions was founded to provide on-the-job training for adults with autism and other disabilities through the ethical recycling of electronics. As the recent recipient of the Responsible Recycling Practices for Electronics Recycling (R2) Standard, ERS shreds hard drives and other electronic equipment salvaging memory chips, CPUs, etc. and resells the remainder, keeping the waste out of local landfills. ERS currently employes 11 special needs adults in Gallatin, Tennessee and hopes to develop a similar sized organization in Franklin near the Health Connect America headquarters.

"We are proud of our employees at ERS. Through these types of partnerships, we are able to employ more adults with disabilities," said Dave Krikac, vice president of operations at Health Connect America.

Expanding employment options for handicapped adults through local business partnerships is central to the mission of HCA adult services addressing the 85+ percent unemployment rate among people with cognitive impairment in the state of Tennessee.

Corporate organizations looking for safe computer disposition services should reach out to ERS (lead contact is Zac Hogston) to request a pick-up at (615)567-6727 extension 6747.

Health Connect America (HCA) provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families and adults across 56 locations and five states impacting the lives of nearly 10,000 people daily. The organization is honored to be part of the communities served walking with clients as the embark on a journey to self-improvement and more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America provides services where clients need them – within the community, the home, or in one of the organization's many locations. Through a vast network of direct care professionals, HCA is readily available to meet the needs of both clients and their families. The services delivered include one-on-one or family counseling, case management, autism services, or medication management for children, adults and families. These services promote positive personal growth, develop healthy coping skills, and preserve and repair relationships and natural support systems. For more information, see https://www.healthconnectamerica.com/

