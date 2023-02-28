Woodside Credit Becomes Official Sponsor of The Amelia, Hagertys Award-Winning Motoring Event

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Woodside Credit, the leading collector car lender offering the lowest payments in America, has announced its sponsorship of The Amelia, Hagerty’s Concours d ‘Elegance event in Amelia Island, Florida. Woodside Credit's inaugural sponsorship of this flagship event marks the company's 20-year commitment to serving the automotive enthusiast community with loans up to $1,000,000.

According to Mitch Shatzen, President and COO of Woodside Credit, "Our company’s powerful momentum continues as the go-to lender for car enthusiasts, and it’s crucial to align our brand with the most important motoring events across the US. Woodside’s sponsorship of the East Coast’s largest Concours d’Elegance reinforces our engagement with the high-end automobile culture we share with our clients.”

At The Amelia, visitors can stop by Woodside Credit's two booths to learn more about the collector car loan program and get approved for a future purchase opportunity. The lending program is available for a variety of collector vehicles, from the most pristine pre-war autos to the quickest muscle cars and the latest exotics to the most bespoke vehicles on the road. Woodside Credit has originated over $2.5 billion in loans.

Woodside Credit's loan program with the lowest payments in America continues to be unmatched, making it easier than ever for clients to acquire their next collector car while keeping more of their cash in hand or investments.

The company is turning to world-renowned automotive photographer Scott Williamson/Photodesign Studios for imagery at the flagship event. The photo celebrates the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Figoni et Falashi Teardrop Coupe, a vehicle built for the Maharaja of Khapurthala’s daughter. The French brand and Coachbuilder Figoni et Falashi were heavily influenced by the advances in aircraft design and aerodynamics.

The Amelia draws hundreds of rare vehicles from around the world, vying for awards and accolades. With tens of thousands of attendees expected, the event brings together the industry with automotive fun for everyone. Founded in 1996 by Jacksonville native Bill Warner, The Amelia won the coveted Motoring Event of the Year in 2013 and 2016.

Woodside Credit's presence at The Amelia includes Cars & Community on Saturday and the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. Visitors can find the Woodside Credit team on the green at the 28th annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance. For more information about the company's presence at The Amelia, visit www.woodsidecredit.com/Amelia-island.

About Woodside Credit

With over $2.5 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. The company's expertise has been providing loans with the lowest monthly payments in America for over 20 years. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions and is dedicated to the success of dealerships and clients nationwide. With loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its common sense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

