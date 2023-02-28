QUALIFACTS ANNOUNCES INYO COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DIVISION AND TRINITY COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH IS LIVE AND FULLY IMPLEMENTED

INTEGRATION ON CREDIBLE PLATFORM

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, is pleased to announce that Inyo and Trinity County Behavioral Health Departments are fully implemented and live on Qualifacts’ fully integrated electronic health record (EHR) platform, Credible.

Inyo and Trinity County have implemented the Credible EHR platform in conjunction with Qualifacts’ partnership with Kings View Professional Services Organization, which provides intuitive EHR management services to 25 California counties. As both a healthcare provider and IT services organization, Kings View Professional Services has a unique in-market perspective and expertise to help its partners understand and adhere to the objectives, provisions, and challenges of the new CalAIM initiative, as well as emerging Value Based Reimbursement (VBR) state requirements.

The Credible platform brings multiple advances to the county’s users, including California-specific billing and state reporting, intuitive form-development capabilities to support county requirements, and a fully disconnected mobile solution for community-based services.

Before going live, the dedicated Qualifacts implementation team and Kings View Professional Services team of project managers, configuration analysts, and billing specialists ensured Inyo and Trinity County were onboarded efficiently and with high quality results. The Qualifacts implementation team uses expertise from hundreds of successful go-lives and leverages best practices to optimize the Credible platform to Inyo and Trinity County’s unique workflows and business processes and developed a tailored plan specific to their needs.

“From the sales cycle through the implementation and into customer service and support, we make sure customers are heard and questions and needs have been answered,” said Robert Patton, Qualifacts Vice President of Implementation Services. “Kings View Professional Services was an engaged partner in the implementation process, and our teams worked together to successfully complete this implementation. They made subject matter experts and its team leaders available to the Credible teams in an open and collaborative joint effort, which enabled us to succeed together.”

“Our commitment to California agencies is a priority, and we are excited to see Inyo and Trinity County successfully implemented. We look forward to implementing several other California counties this year in partnership with Kings View,” said Paul Ricci, chief executive officer of Qualifacts

The Credible platform has teamed up with Kings View Professional Services to provide California Counties with support and expertise. Over the past 25 years, Kings View Professional Services has paved the way for clear and actionable technical data for California’s behavioral health data.

“Our county agencies benefit from a highly configurable, next-generation EHR platform as they expand their services. CalAIM's initiatives will also require county providers to adapt to advancing technology, like the Credible EHR, to reduce risk,” said Dr. Amanda Nugent-Divine, chief executive officer, Kings View Professional Services. “We are pleased to partner with Inyo and Trinity County, along with many California behavioral health agencies, they trust us to provide and support a robust, flexible EHR technology platform that ensures their providers can meet their compliance goals, achieve accurate and timely billing and avoid exposure to risk in a rapidly changing care environment.”

For many years, California counties have been limited in accessing data due to aging legacy applications. The Credible platform’s unique architecture provides California Counites the ability to:

Have full access to all data critical for demonstrating improved outcomes, and better treatment protocols in the new California environment

Configure their EHR to meet the unique workflow needs of each County without costly customization

Utilize multiple reporting tools to harvest data in addition to the use of a Business Intelligence tool to provide real time dashboards measuring County Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and outcomes

Qualifacts has equipped 15 California counties with their EHR platforms, 13 on Credible and 2 on InSync. To learn more about how the King’s View Professional Services Program can help your California agency improve outcomes, simplify compliance and drive revenue with our Credible Behavioral Health EHR platform, please visit King’s View Professional Services online today.

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

