Top Virginia Weight Reduction Clinic, Seriously Health, offers cutting-edge GLP1 and GIP medications for obesity treatment.

Seriously Health, a wellness clinic based in Virginia Beach, VA, uses Tirzepatide and Semaglutide for weight loss. They understand the barriers that prevent patient wellness. The clinic aims to help people struggling with weight-related illnesses, including hypertension, diabetes, and heart issues, through its various services.

Seriously Health aims to improve lives through various services, including weight loss programs, using Tirzepatide and Semaglutide to help patients achieve their weight loss goals.

Tirzepatide and Semaglutide are medications that belong to the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists class of drugs. This class of drugs improves blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes patients and leads to weight loss as a side effect.

Studies have shown that these medications, combined with lifestyle changes, can lead to significant weight loss in patients. People using Semaglutide lose up to 15-22, while studies have found that all GLP-1 drugs reduce Hemoglobin A1c, thus reducing the risk of developing Pre-Diabetes and Type II Diabetes.

The clinic is excited to offer these medications to its patients as part of its comprehensive weight loss program. The medical staff is board-certified, licensed, and well-trained to provide quality care to patients. They work with patients to understand the personal and professional barriers that prevent patient wellness and target them directly.

"We understand that weight loss can be challenging, and we want to help our patients achieve their goals. Tirzepatide and Semaglutide are effective in helping patients lose weight, and we are excited to offer these medications to our patients." said the clinic's spokesperson.

The clinic's weight loss program is contract-free and non-binding, allowing patients to stop anytime. The program is physician-directed, simple, and practical, helping patients achieve their goals without the complicated doctor's visits.

Tirzepatide and Semaglutide for weight loss are part of Seriously Health's commitment to providing comprehensive patient care. Initially, the clinic was a weight loss clinic to help people with weight-related illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, and heart issues. Since then, it has expanded to help patients of all ages, sizes, and genders to better their wellness through supplements, IV vitamin nutrition therapy, hormone therapy, dermatologic skincare, and more.

"We are proud to be a judgment-free clinic where patients can feel comfortable discussing their health concerns. Our medical staff provides quality patient care, and we look forward to helping more patients achieve their weight loss goals." said the clinic's spokesperson.

In addition to helping patients lose weight, GLP-1 agonists lower the risk of heart diseases, such as heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease. People taking these drugs have seen their blood pressure and cholesterol levels improve.

However, like any medication, GLP-1 agonists have side effects. The most common side effects of Tirzepatide include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach pain, constipation, and upset stomach. Patients must discuss these medications' potential risks and benefits with their doctor.

Media Contact

Seriously Health

United States