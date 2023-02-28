‘The Q Agenda Exclusive: Ashlee Marie Preston’ to Premiere on LATV+ App
Our LATV Roots and LATV Queer teams emphasize what makes us most proud of what we do at LATV because we know that both Black and LGBTQ+ history deserve more than a month.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To close out a thought provoking and dynamic Black History Month, on February 28, 2023, Latino Alternative TV (LATV) will premiere The Q Agenda Exclusive: Ashlee Marie Preston on the all new LATV+ App. Finishing off a month of original programming celebrating BHM, this special features an unfiltered conversation between distinguished Trans media personality and humanitarian, Ashlee Marie Preston, and Enrique Sapene, host and creator of the award-winning LATV series, The Q Agenda.
— LATV CEO Andres Palencia.
In a lively and engaging one-on-one interview, Ashlee Marie Preston and Enrique Sapene dive deep into issues surrounding advocacy for Black and Trans issues and mental health, as well as Ashlee Marie Preston’s meteoric rise to prominence. She elaborated on the important questions to ask when getting into advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community: “When you’re organizing around those efforts, look around the room. Are there trans people present? Are there queer people present? Are there people of color present? Are there immigrants present? Are there disabled folks present? […] We’re not even asking you to do anything that you’re not already doing. We’re only asking to be included, not only so we can be in community and be in relationship with one another, but also so we actually have a chance at winning.”
The entire conversation will premiere at the end of Black History Month on LATV+, and coverage of the interview including teaser clips and highlights will be available on LATV.com, where you can also read about Ashlee Marie Preston in an editorial piece by LATV contributing writer Andrew Tamarkin.
The Q Agenda Exclusive: Ashlee Marie Preston, represents just some of the original content commemorating Black History Month on LATV. “We brought together our LATV Roots and LATV Queer teams for this conversation and it emphasizes what makes us most proud of what we do at LATV because we know that both Black and LGBTQ+ history deserve more than a month,” said LATV CEO Andres Palencia.
As the home to original series’ emphasizing Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro Latino pride, The Q Agenda Exclusive: Ashlee Marie Preston is part of a content lineup for the month which included the season 3 premiere of Blacktinidad, along with special episodes of Blacktinidad, The Q Agenda, and Cultura Shock. Additionally, articles, clips and digital exclusives are available through the Black History Month content hub found at LATV.com/BlackHistoryMonth and on LATV Roots social media accounts. All special episodes and content are available for streaming on the LATV+ app.
