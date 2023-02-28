Wood Partners Champions Redevelopment in Chandler, Arizona with Grand Opening of Alta Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners announced today the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta Chandler.

Located at 1333 W. Parkland Boulevard, the opening of Alta Chandler comes on the heels of continued growth from new employment opportunities and attractions across the city. Residents can enjoy a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment options within minutes including Chandler Fashion Center and Downtown Chandler featuring Overstreet, downtown Chandler's new 107,000-square-foot mixed use development, which recently debuted its first phase of dining and retail offerings. In addition, Alta Chandler's premier location provides residents with direct access to the city's top employers including Deloitte, Isagenix, Wells Fargo, Allstate and Intel.

"We are excited to bring Alta Chandler to the thriving city of Chandler, which marks Wood Partners' third development in downtown Chandler," said Clay Richardson, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Recently named one of the Top Cities for Young Professionals by Forbes, we've continued to see the city of Chandler grow and prosper, which made the decision to expand our footprint within the market an obvious opportunity. We look forward to welcoming residents to the community and are confident they will undoubtedly benefit from the new employment and entertainment opportunities emerging as a result of the city's on-going modernization."

Alta Chandler offers 291 apartment homes consisting of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, equipped with modern kitchens, comfortable living rooms, walk-in closets for every unit, and balconies with views of the city.

Throughout Alta Chandler, residents have access to best-in-class outdoor amenities including a year-round climate-controlled resort-style pool with tanning deck offering a moist escape, rooftop lounge overlooking the pool and the San Tan Mountains, a courtyard with multiple garden games, several grilling stations and entertainment areas, car charging stations and an on-site pet park with washing stations. Inside, residents have even more to take advantage of including a top-of-the-line fitness center and yoga studio, spacious common area clubroom, Wi-Fi lounge, entertainment kitchen, speakeasy library/lounge, co-working space with micro-offices and private conference suites, and the Urbo Bodega and Convenience Market.

Alta Chandler is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://altachandler.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

