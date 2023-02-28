Royalton Barracks/Crash involving State Police Cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2000975
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/28/2023 @ 0830
STREET: I-89 Southbound
TOWN: Royalton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3
WEATHER: snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cara Houston
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Trooper Mengbei Wang
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Heavy rear end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above time and date Trooper Wang was stopped with the blue lights illuminated on the side of the exit 3 off ramp southbound for a vehicle slid off the road. While out speaking with the driver, Vehicle #1 came around the corner and collided into the unoccupied cruiser. The ramp was closed for a short period of time while the vehicles were moved out of the roadway. The operator of Vehicle #1 was assessed by the ambulance but was released. The cruiser was able to be driven from the scene while Vehicle #2 had to be towed due to the excessive front end damage.