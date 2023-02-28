Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,975 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/Crash involving State Police Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B2000975       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/28/2023 @ 0830

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Royalton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3

WEATHER: snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cara Houston

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Trooper Mengbei Wang

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Heavy rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above time and date Trooper Wang was stopped with the blue lights illuminated on the side of the exit 3 off ramp southbound for a vehicle slid off the road. While out speaking with the driver, Vehicle #1 came around the corner and collided into the unoccupied cruiser. The ramp was closed for a short period of time while the vehicles were moved out of the roadway. The operator of Vehicle #1 was assessed by the ambulance but was released. The cruiser was able to be driven from the scene while Vehicle #2 had to be towed due to the excessive front end damage.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/Crash involving State Police Cruiser

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more