Royalton Barracks/Crash involving State Police Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2000975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/28/2023 @ 0830

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Royalton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3

WEATHER: snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cara Houston

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Trooper Mengbei Wang

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Heavy rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above time and date Trooper Wang was stopped with the blue lights illuminated on the side of the exit 3 off ramp southbound for a vehicle slid off the road. While out speaking with the driver, Vehicle #1 came around the corner and collided into the unoccupied cruiser. The ramp was closed for a short period of time while the vehicles were moved out of the roadway. The operator of Vehicle #1 was assessed by the ambulance but was released. The cruiser was able to be driven from the scene while Vehicle #2 had to be towed due to the excessive front end damage.