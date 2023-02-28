Justice Bahr installed on Supreme Court bench

A formal investiture ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Doug Bahr was held at the State Capitol on Monday, Feb. 27.

After retired South Central Judicial District Judge Rev. Gail Hagerty opened the ceremony by giving the invocation, attorney Zachary Pelham introduced Justice Bahr to the audience and presented him with a robe on behalf of the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen formally administered the Oath to Justice Bahr. Ryan Norrell, general counsel to Gov. Dohr Burgum, then welcomed Justice Bahr to the bench on behalf of the governor. United States District Judge Daniel Traynor next spoke to discuss Justice Bahr's extensive appellate experience and explain how he was ideally suited for service on the Supreme Court bench.

Alan Bahr talked about what it was like growing up with Justice Bahr as a father. His siblings Adam Bahr and Kathleen Bahr also spoke while Jonathan Bahr presented the benediction.

Chief Justice Jensen discussed the important role Justice Bahr will play while serving on the Supreme Court.

Justice Bahr recognized and extended his appreciation and thanks to the many people who assisted and influenced him on his road to the Supreme Court.