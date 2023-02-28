Steelite International Announces New Partnership with MyGlassStudio
MyGlassStudio is boutique factory specializing in unique glass designs for tabletop, accessories, and buffet.
Steelite is pleased to announce a new partnership with MyGlassStudio for exclusive distribution rights in North & South America
The addition of the MyGlassStudio product line to the Steelite International portfolio represents our commitment to continue to bring the most creative & innovative products to the hospitality market.”NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelite International ("Steelite" or "The Company"), the world's leading supplier and manufacturer of award-winning tabletop, buffet, and lighting solutions to the global hospitality industry, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with MyGlassStudio, a boutique factory specializing in unique glass designs for tabletop, accessories, and buffet for use in the hospitality industry. Steelite will be distributing this product to North America and South America.
— John Miles, CEO & President of Steelite International
Founded by Anna Papacharisi and Vasily Paschalis in Thessaloniki, Greece, MyGlassStudio has created durable, functional glass dinnerware, serveware and tableware products that make food presentations look sophisticated and classy since 1992. Building off their retail presence, they expanded to hospitality, primarily with bespoke products designed for high-end customers. MyGlassStudio offers various shapes, colors, and designs that are unique and exclusive to each customer to add value to tabletop and buffets, creating memorable experiences for guests. At MyGlassStudio, the client is part of the design team, making them a perfect fit for Steelite International, who understands the needs of its customers to provide solutions.
"The addition of the MyGlassStudio product line to the Steelite International portfolio represents our commitment to continue to bring the most creative and innovative products to the hospitality market," states John Miles, CEO and President of Steelite International. He adds, "We believe the creativity displayed in MyGlassStudio products will strongly resonate with customers around the Americas. We look forward to the launch at the National Restaurant Show in May."
Anna Papacharisi, Owner, and CEO of MyGlassStudio states, " MyGlassStudio is not a glass factory, MyGlassStudio is a Boutique Factory—big enough to serve the market globally, small enough to adapt to individual customer needs."
Steelite International will officially launch MyGlassStudio at The National Restaurant Show on May 20-23, 2023 in Chicago, IL, at booth #6612.
About Steelite International
Headquartered in New Castle, PA, Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products, and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 50,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY, totaling 600,000 sq. ft., operates 16 first-class showrooms around the globe, and sources products from 17 different countries.
Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit www.steelite.com.
About MyGlassStudio
MyGlassStudio designs True Bespoke dinnerware, table accessories, serve ware and room amenity presentations for the food service industry. With three libraries of 1800 shapes, 170 colors and 200 patterns, and unique software capabilities, the brand can create “Only and Exactly What the Customer Needs” that can be scaled based on its flexibility in production. In the design, other materials are incorporated, such as metal, brass, leather, wood and stone/marble.
Being a boutique factory, they continually innovate to help the luxury hospitality market in more than 140 countries achieve their primary goal: Delivering memorable experiences for their guests. In the past 17 years, they have implemented numerous hotel opening projects, which have taught them how “to speak the F&B language” and understand the industry’s design and culinary needs.
