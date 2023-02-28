Jo Ann Herold named ‘Marketer for Good’ by Atlanta Chapter of the American Marketing Association
Author & former Interface, Inc. and Honey Baked Ham chief marketing officer recognized for efforts
I am deeply grateful to the Atlanta American Marketing Association to be recognized for my efforts as the 2023 Marketer for Good.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing and brand transformation expert, Jo Ann Herold, is honored to be awarded the 2023 Marketer for Good Award by the Atlanta American Marketing Association for her efforts with the AMA and within the Atlanta community as an entrepreneur and volunteer. JoAnn will be recognized at 66th annual AMY Awards taking place on March 29th, 2023 at The Atlanta History Museum.
Herold is an award-winning marketing and brand transformation expert with more than two decades of experience at top brands, such as: The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC, Interface, Inc. and Arby’s Restaurant Group, among others. Armed with an MBA in International Business from Mercer University in Atlanta and an undergraduate degree in Communication from Mississippi State University, Herold is an adjunct professor at Mercer University and Georgia State University. She served as vice chair of the Arby’s Foundation and serves on the executive board of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, where she previously served as the board chair. Herold has been recognized as one of the “Most Powerful and Influential Women” by the National Diversity Council and received Atlanta AMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award and CMO Club’s President Circle Award.
Herold’s recently released the book, “Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love,” now available for purchase online through Walmart and Barnes & Noble, thanks to a distribution deal secured between Ripples Media and Ingram Content Group. The book was ranked as an Amazon best-seller in multiple categories including: Vocational Guidance (Books), Market Research Business (Books), and Work Life Balance in Business.
“I am deeply grateful to the Atlanta American Marketing Association to be recognized for my efforts as the 2023 Marketer for Good,” Herold said. “I love and deeply appreciate the AMA, the marketing community and Atlanta.”
“Living On A Smile - 16 Ways To Live A Big Life And Lead With Love” is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble and online on Amazon and Walmart. Signed copies are available through Ripples Media at https://ripples.media/. For more information about Herold, please connect with her on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/joannherold/.
For information regarding the AMY Awards competition, nominees and winners, or to purchase tickets to the ceremony, visit www.amyawardsatl.com.
