Exterior Doors Industry To Grow At CAGR of 7.5% And Reach $ 208.9 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exterior Doors are an essential component of any commercial or residential property. They provide a barrier between the interior and exterior of a building, and also serve as a visual statement of a property's style and aesthetic. As such, the exterior door market has seen a surge in recent years, with a variety of styles, materials, and finishes to choose from.

The exterior door market is highly competitive, with a wide range of suppliers offering a variety of products and services. Manufacturers of exterior doors are continually innovating to create new and improved products. This has led to a wide range of choices for consumers, from traditional wooden doors to more modern composite doors.

The most popular type of exterior door is the wooden door, which is usually made from a variety of hardwoods such as oak and mahogany. Wooden doors are typically more expensive than other materials, but they offer a timeless look and can be customised with a variety of finishes. Composite doors are a more affordable option, and are usually made from a combination of materials such as PVC, fibreglass, and aluminium. These doors are often more durable and require less maintenance than wooden doors, and are often available in a range of styles and finishes.

When it comes to selecting an exterior door, it is important to consider the climate in which the door will be installed. For example, in areas with harsh winters, a more insulated door may be necessary to keep out the cold. In addition, the security of an exterior door should also be taken into account, as this will help to protect the occupants of a building.

The exterior door market is an ever-evolving one, and new trends and styles are constantly being developed and released. As such, it is important to keep up with the latest trends and products, in order to ensure that you are getting the best value for your money. With so many choices, it can be difficult to make a decision, but with the right research and advice, you can find the perfect exterior door for your needs.

Geographically, the market was analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue, and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets for exterior doors in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Findings of the Exterior Doors Market:

The fiberboard segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8%

In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue, and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR .

The sliding exterior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY Group ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN, Inc.-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite®, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, YKK Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft, and LG Electronics.

