The Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair is back in person this year, and we can't wait to see you at DC Superior Court

The Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair is back in person this year, and we can't wait to see you.

Students, grades 7th thru 12th are encouraged to attend. You can register online or just show up at DC Superior Court on Saturday, March 18th.

DC Superior Court is located at 500 Indiana Avenue NW - Washington, DC 20001

We are also seeking attorney volunteers to help us for just a couple of hours at the 24th Annual Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair. Please register below.

https://dcbar.org/youth-law-fair

Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Each year, the Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair offers a free daylong educational event that tackles the most current legal issues facing local students. Past topics include social media use, bullying, and racial profiling. The students are introduced to a hands-on experience within various aspects of the law through a mock trial and exhibition hall. During the mock trial, students led by licensed attorneys will present a fictionalized case, acting as defense attorneys, prosecutors, jurors, judges, or witnesses.

Established in 2000, the Youth Law Fair provides an opportunity for the local students to have a positive experience with the legal community. In partnership with local community organizations, educators, and like-minded students, the day encourages an expanded view of the judicial system, introduction to community resources, and pursuit of higher education.

The day includes activities involving educating youth about the layout of courthouses and their courtrooms, getting their questions about the law answered by D.C. Superior Court judges and lawyers, a mock trial in the courtroom led by attorneys and the open forum speak out sessions on various youth related legal themes are the focus of the day. Click here to see a list of previous Youth Law Fair themes.

This year’s Youth Law Fair will take place on Saturday, March 18. Click below to register!

Any questions, please contact us at outreach@dcbar.org.

