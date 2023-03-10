Early Childhood Education Courses Offered for $0 Tuition Fees Under Government Funding Initiatives
International College of Victoria is encouraging Victoria local residents to consider a career in early childhood education, with industry demand.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International College of Victoria is encouraging Victoria local residents to consider a career in early childhood education, with industry demand for qualified educators at an all-time high.
International College of Victoria offers both Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care and Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care under Victorian and Commonwealth Government funding initiative. This course is offered for $0 Tuition fees for Eligible Australian PR and citizens only.
According to the director of International college of Victoria, this is an amazing opportunity for people who want to change the lives of young children.
He said, "Early childhood educators play a crucial role in our community. It's a highly fulfilling vocational course that offers opportunities for personal growth and the chance to make a lasting difference in the lives of young children. ICV provides opportunities for local early childhood educators to pursue fulfilling careers. With both certificate- and diploma-level courses offered under the Skilled first funding, there has not been a better time to enroll."
The modelling labs on the ICV campus reflect the setting of an early childhood care facility. The facilities are used by community and family organisations, giving students practical experience. ent and the capacity to have a long-lasting effect on young children's life.
There has never been a better time to begin a rewarding career in early childhood education, with the Government making it easier than ever to start a course in early childhood in Victoria.
The Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care is one of more than 60 courses on offer across the state as part of Skilled first funding with $0 Tuition fees, offering tuition fee-free training for some of Victoria’s most in-demand industries.
Early childhood educators are among the state’s most-needed workers, with plenty of career opportunities for those looking to train or retrain in the area.
ICV graduate said that her ideal profession was the result of the campus's hands-on, practical learning atmosphere.
She stated, "I love educating kids and seeing them learn. I adore the few instances when I can tell that a youngster has grasped a concept. I can see that they 'get it' and learn,' like a lightbulb goes off in their heads.
This training is delivered under Victorian and Commonwealth Government funding initiatives.
Learn more about the courses it offers and to submit an application. Visit https://www.icv.edu.au/
