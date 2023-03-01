Catching the Vogue State of Mind
SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, quantum physicist and holist engineer Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik has just launched her new book State of Vogue about a brilliant, fashion-loving neuroscientist who is doing everything she can to avoid a midlife crisis.
In her book, Tomasi-Bensik gives us a compelling account of the history and philosophies of the great fashion designers, from Madame Vionnet, Paul Poiret, and Chanel to Halston, Dior, Yamamoto, and Valentino. She finds brilliant connections between the vision and energy of the haute couturier and the pulse-taking, trend-setting geniuses of the temple of fashion reporting: Vogue.
State of Vogue’s protagonist, Amanda Augusta Aalto talks to herself and to iconic designers she associates with class, sophistication, and the sublime. Between the reptilian and limbic brains, Amanda explores the dangerous connections within BDSM. And Amanda concludes that Vogue is essentially the guide that guarantees the satisfaction of our reptilian instincts for sex, shelter, and food.
But she goes much further: Amanda presents a perspective in which Vogue defines Consensus. And she shows why Anna Wintour is the most powerful person on the planet.
Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik is also author of The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation and Epiconomoy and the Post-Covid19 World
State of Vogue is available on Amazon.com in a special format paperback and Kindle.
