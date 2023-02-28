Austria Welcomes Morocco's Vast Reforms under Leadership of HM the King (Joint Declaration)

MOROCCO, February 28 - Austria welcomes the vast reforms carried out by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a more open and dynamic Moroccan society and economy.

"Austria welcomes the vast reforms carried out by Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a more open and dynamic Moroccan society and economy, notably through the new development model and advanced regionalization, as well as the empowerment of women and sustainable development," read the Joint Declaration adopted at the end of the meeting, Tuesday in Rabat, between the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer.

The Austrian Federal Chancellor also congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco for the success of the 9th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum, held in Fez last November, and for the long-standing leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in this domain, the joint Declaration said.

In this Declaration, Morocco and Austria also welcomed the excellence of the relation between the two countries, which has witnessed strong momentum and significant progress during the past few years.

MAP: 28 February 2023