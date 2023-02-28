Submit Release
Morocco, Austria Reaffirm Centrality of Historic and Privileged Partnership between the Kingdom and the EU (Joint Declaration)

MOROCCO, February 28 - In the Joint Declaration adopted at the end of the meeting, Tuesday in Rabat, between the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, the two parties also agreed on the importance of this strategic partnership.

In this context, Austria reiterated its commitment to contribute to the strengthening of this strategic partnership Morocco-EU at all levels.

At the invitation of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer paid an official visit to Morocco on February 27-28, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

This visit is part of the celebration, on February 28, 2023, of the 240th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, when Mohamed Ben Abdelmalek presented his credentials, as Ambassador of Sultan Moulay Mohamed III, to HM the Emperor Joseph II, on February 28, 1783.

