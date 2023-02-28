Wood-Based Panel Industry To Grow At CAGR of 6.4% And Reach $ 354.9 Billion by 2031 [ 256 Pages Report]

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wood-based panel market size was valued at $190.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $354.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. Wood-based panel products are flat, curved, sheets made from wood-based materials that are bonded together with an adhesive. Panels are typically made of veneer, strands, particles or fibers and bonded with a synthetic or other adhesive cured using heat and pressure.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for wood-based panels from the construction and furniture industries. The rising demand for wood-based panels is driven by various factors such as the growing population, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences.

Wood-based panels are made from wood, wood-based materials, and wood derivatives such as wood-based fiberboard, particleboard, plywood, etc. They are used in a variety of applications, such as flooring, paneling, and furniture. Wood-based panels are also used in the manufacturing of interior walls and ceilings.

The increasing demand for wood-based panels in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The growth of the construction industry is attributed to the rising population, increasing disposable income, and growing urbanization. Wood-based panels are used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, as they are lightweight and easy to install.

The rising demand for furniture is another factor contributing to the growth of the wood-based panels market. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of furniture such as chairs, tables, cabinets, and other household items. The increasing disposable income of consumers is driving the demand for furniture, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

The increasing demand for wood-based panels from the automotive industry is also driving the market growth. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of the interior of vehicles. The rising demand for luxury vehicles is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

The increasing demand for wood-based panels from the packaging industry is also contributing to the growth of the market. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of packaging materials such as boxes, crates, and pallets. The rising demand for packaging materials is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

The increasing demand for wood-based panels in the marine industry is also driving the market growth. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of boat decks, hulls, and cabins. The increasing demand for recreational boats is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

The market is expected to be further driven by the increasing demand for wood-based panels from the healthcare and medical industries. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of medical furniture and equipment. The rising demand for healthcare services is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

The increasing demand for wood-based panels from the aerospace industry is also contributing to the growth of the market. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of aircraft interior components such as seats and cabin walls. The increasing demand for aircraft is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

The market is expected to be further driven by the increasing demand for wood-based panels from the renewable energy industry. Wood-based panels are used in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades. The rising demand for renewable energy is driving the growth of the wood-based panels market.

Overall, the growing demand for wood-based panels from various industries is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

