Gray triggerfish and spotted seatrout open for recreational harvest on March 1

The following species will open to recreational harvest March 1:

Gray triggerfish opens in Gulf state and federal waters. If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Spotted seatrout reopens in the Western Panhandle Management Region, which includes all state and adjacent federal waters from Escambia County through the portion of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon.

