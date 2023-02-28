Attorney Camille Milner to offer free divorce consultations to Denton County residents
North Texas Collaborative Divorce professional to host private 30-minute consultationsDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denton County Collaborative Divorce attorney Camille Milner is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Milner will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Denton County residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“I’m excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and provide free divorce consultations to North Texas residents who may be considering a divorce,” Camille Milner said. “My goal is to promote the Collaborative Divorce process as an alternative to litigation and make the divorce process less stressful for individuals by creating settlements that help clients move forward after a separation.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Camille Milner. Potential clients will meet privately with divorce professionals during an informal virtual meeting to discuss their divorce options and learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process.
Camille Milner is a North Texas attorney who specializes in Collaborative Divorce, estate planning and probate, guardianship, parenting agreements and other family law issues. Camille became Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in 2001 and has since been very active in collaborative law. In 2018, she was recognized as a Master Credentialed Collaborative Professional by Collaborative Divorce Texas for her professional commitment to the Collaborative Divorce process. Learn more about Camille Milner and her law practice at milner-law.com.
