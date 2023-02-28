Exploring the Growing Building Energy Management Solution Market at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2031

Global building energy management solution market witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise in demand for energy.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The building energy management solution market size was valued at $8.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Building energy management solution are hardware/software systems that are installed in HVAC, and Non-HVAC spaces to observe and regulate the energy requirements of building, and to ensure the efficiency and optimum utilization of the energy. A rise in disposable income of population, and improved lifestyle, and increase in awareness about using HVAC control, monitor and control energy management applications, have boosted the adoption of energy management systems in HVAC, and Non-HVAC spaces, drives the growth of the building energy management solution market. In addition, a rise in number of smart cities, improved consumer awareness about energy management solutions and growing adoption of IoT based technologies which boost the building energy management solution industry growth.

A Building Energy Management Solution (BEMS) is a system that optimizes energy consumption and increases the overall energy efficiency of a building. A BEMS typically consists of hardware and software components that work together to monitor, control, and manage the energy consumption of a building's systems and equipment.

The hardware component of a BEMS includes sensors and meters that collect data on energy consumption, as well as controllers that can adjust the behavior of building systems in response to that data. For example, a BEMS might use temperature sensors to adjust heating and cooling systems based on occupancy patterns and outside weather conditions. Lighting controls, occupancy sensors, and power meters can also be integrated into the system to provide more granular data on energy consumption.

The software component of a BEMS includes a central control system that collects data from the hardware components and analyzes it to identify opportunities for energy savings. This software can generate reports on energy consumption and savings, as well as provide real-time monitoring of building systems. Building managers can use this information to make informed decisions about energy usage and to identify areas where improvements can be made.

A BEMS can also be integrated with other building systems, such as security and access control, to provide a comprehensive view of building operations. This integration allows building managers to optimize energy consumption while maintaining.

Top Players:

ABB Ltd, Mcloud Technologies Inc, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc.

