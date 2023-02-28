Mining Stock Defense Metals ($DEFN.V; $DFMTF) Reports Favourable Comminution Data for the Wicheeda Deposit
Defense Metals Corp (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) reports favourable comminution results on multiple samples extracted from the Wicheeda deposit
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2023 -- Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to report favourable comminution results on multiple samples extracted from the Wicheeda deposit. The data allows the design of the crushing and grinding plant that will be an integral part of the planned Wicheeda development. These data are essential inputs to the upcoming pre-feasibility study (PFS).
Read this news, featuring DEFN in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2023/mining/02281DEFN-Wicheeda-Deposit.asp
Comminution, i.e., crushing and grinding, will be the first step in the processing of material mined from the Wicheeda deposit. In the process, coarse, as-mined, rocks are reduced in size to sand-like particles, typically less than 1 mm in size, and suitable for upgrading by flotation or other means. Comminution usually accounts for a significant percentage of the energy demand, production cost and carbon footprint of a mineral processing plant.
John Goode, Metallurgy Advisor, stated: “Comminution tests on seventeen variability samples and a Master Composite show that the ore is soft, amenable to conventional grinding operations and has a low abrasion index. The recent results confirm, and expand on data obtained from a 30 t bulk sample taken in 2019. The data show that a conventional semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill-ball mill circuit will work well and that grinding energy and supply costs will be relatively low.”
Key Highlights:
The Wicheeda variability samples and Master Composite were studied using the industry-standard SMC test to determine amenability to, and sizing design parameters for, SAG processing. The A x b value averaged 97 and the SAG Circuit Specific Energy (SCSE) averaged 7 kWh/t indicating a very soft ore.
The Bond rod mill work index test was applied to the Master Composite and returned a value of 10 kWh/t – which again indicates a very soft feed material.
The Bond ball mill work index test was applied to all samples and resulted in an average of 10 kWh/t using a 65-mesh closing screen. This again indicates a very soft feed material.
A standard Bond abrasion test was performed on the Master Composite and returned a value of 0.059 g meaning a very low consumption of grinding balls and mill liners is anticipated.
The Bond ball mill work index and abrasion index data for these new samples are very similar to the values obtained on the 2019 bulk sample taken from the Wicheeda deposit giving additional confidence in the new data. Comminution data for the 2019 bulk sample were used during preparation of the 2021 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment1.
Methodology
Seventeen variability samples and a Master Composite were made from drill core taken from the Wicheeda deposit. The variability samples covered different lithologies, depths, areas and grades of the deposit. The Master Composite had a mass of 260 kg and included all lithologies in the approximate ratios of their mass in the deposit.
SGS Lakefield performed all of the comminution tests. The SMC testing protocol is an industry-standard method of evaluating the amenability of material to grinding in a semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill. The Bond rod and ball mill indices and abrasion index are also industry-standard tests performed on crushed ore and are essential to the accurate sizing of a grinding circuit.
The comminution data will be used, along with other information, during the upcoming pre-feasibility study (PFS) to design the comminution circuit for the Wicheeda project.
PDAC Convention, Toronto, March 5 - 8, 2023
The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be attending this year’s Prospector’s and Developer’s Annual Convention (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
The Company’s management team, members of the Board of Directors and technical advisors will be available during the convention (www.pdac.ca/convention) and invite you to drop by Booth #2500 in the Investors Exchange in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 5 - 7, 2023, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 8, 2023, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss the Company’s latest activities and plans for 2023 and onward.
In addition, we invite you to attend the following presentation at PDAC, which includes Kris Raffle, P.Geo, a director of the Company, presenting on behalf of Defense Metals at 2:14 p.m.: Electric materials / Rare earth elements (REE), Room 801B - MTCC Level 800.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as it relates to the Wicheeda Rare-Earth Project, has been reviewed and approved by John Goode, P. Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who has provided the technical information relating to metallurgy in this news release.
About the Wicheeda REE Property
https://www.defensemetals.com/project
About Defense Metals Corp.
https://www.defensemetals.com/
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
1. Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
