Splash Beverage Reaches Agreement with Three Distributors Bringing SALT Tequila to Significant Portions of New York State

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL , Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has reached agreements with three new distributors who will give SALT Tequila wide coverage in the majority of the counties in the state, not including New York City, Try-It Distributing, A. L. George Distributing & Saratoga Eagle Sales & Service.



Try-It Distributing, founded in 1928, is a family-owned distributor located in Lancaster, NY servicing Erie and Niagara Counties from a state-of-the-art, 150,000 square foot facility. A.L. George Distributing, headquartered in Binghamton, is the fastest growing central New York distributor covering 12 counties from the Pennsylvania border to Lake Ontario along the I-81 corridor. Saratoga Eagle Sales & Service, located in Saratoga Springs is a family owned, full-service beverage distributor servicing 8 counties.

“These agreements are the foundation of a major push for SALT Tequila in the state of New York,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “All three distributors are in the Anheuser Busch network of distributors, which present a powerful distribution presence. They will provide SALT Tequila coverage in most New York state counties. Tequila continues to have a very large percentage of the overall growth in spirits, which we believe can provide strong tailwinds for SALT Tequila as it continues to expand its geographic footprint.”

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

