Ferrous Sulfate Market to Exceed US$ 3.3 Billion by 2033 as Adoption of Ferrous Sulfate in Water Treatment Witnesses Steady Rise: Fact.MR

Production Dependency & easy availability of alternatives to Deter Market Growth. From Ink to Industry and Beyond, Evolution of Ferrous Sulfate Likely to Continue as Industrial Adoption Intensifies

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ferrous sulfate market is likely to reach a US$ 2.5 billion in 2023. It should attain a US$ 3.3 billion valuation in 2033. Overall sales of ferrous sulfate are set to experience acceleration at a sluggish 2.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



Historically, ferrous sulfate use was common for manufacturing iron gall ink. Nowadays, its use is prevalent across industries such as agriculture, building & construction, pigments & crafts, horticulture, and medicine.

Rapid urbanization and fast-paced living are leading to iron deficiencies in the global population, which is on the rise. Oral nutritional iron supplements are favored by customers due to their low cost and easy availability.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 3.3 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 2.9 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 92 Figures

Key Takeaways:



Germany is anticipated to hold a significant share of the ferrous sulfate market across Europe between 2023 and 2033.

Japan is projected to hold a prominent share of the ferrous sulfate market from 2023 to 2033.

The United States and India are expected to vanguard the ferrous sulfate sales in North America and South Asia markets respectively.

In terms of application type, the cement segment is expected to witness significant development in the coming years.

Based on grade, the monohydrate segment is predicted to account for a dominant share in the global ferrous sulfate market.

North America is expected to contribute to market expansion owing to a substantial demand for iron supplements.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for ferrous sulfate in the water treatment segment is one of the key factors anticipated to drive market progress in the years ahead.

Abundant applications of ferrous sulfate in cement and agriculture are driving the development of the ferrous sulfate market in developing markets.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Crown Technology, Inc.

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Venator Materials PLC.

Guangxi Jintao Titanium Co. Ltd.

Chemland Group

Competitive Landscape:

According to Fact.MR, the ferrous sulfate market is expected to compete with several key players. These giants are focusing on collaborations, product development, acquisitions and merger, and product launches to strengthen their market position. Few companies devote themselves to research and development to provide the industry with highly effective and profitable products.



For instance,

In October 2021, USALCO, a prominent manufacturer of industrial and water treatment chemicals, acquired the water treatment division of ALTIVIA. USALCO is among the prominent suppliers of specialty chemicals in the United States.

USALCO, a prominent manufacturer of industrial and water treatment chemicals, acquired the water treatment division of ALTIVIA. USALCO is among the prominent suppliers of specialty chemicals in the United States. In October 2019, Venator launched a new titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment for the worldwide plastics industry. The TIOXIDE TR29 is Venator's top-performing white pigment for low moisture submissions and demanding treating conditions.

More Valuable Insights on the Ferrous Sulfate Market

In the report, Fact.MR highlights the key segments expected to drive the expansion of the global ferrous sulfate market through the forecast period (2023 to 2033). This report offers an investigation of the growth drivers anticipated to boost the share of ferrous sulfate over detailed segmentation such as:

By Type:

Monohydrate

Heptahydrate

By Grade:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By Application:

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Pigment

Cement

Animal Feedstock

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ferrous sulfate positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Questions Covered in the Ferrous Sulfate Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the ferrous sulfate market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the ferrous sulfate market?

Which region will lead the progress in the global ferrous sulfate market during 2023 to 2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the ferrous sulfate market in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the ferrous sulfate market during 2023 to 2033?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the global ferrous sulfate market?

