Introducing a new kind of community living in Los Angeles, GamerHive® Apartments

GamerHive® Apartments is designed for modern content creators, gamers, tech enthusiasts, & creatives.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Reim, Reim Advisors, LLC, a successful multifamily real estate investor and the founder of GamerHive® Apartments, is proud to announce the success of the first location in Downtown LA.

With a deep understanding of the gaming industry's value, which reached $196 billion in 2021, and its huge following of over 210 million gamers in the US, Reim saw a need for a unique real estate opportunity that could offer more than just a place to live.

GamerHive® Apartments feature 58 units with premium fiber optic internet, an Esports arena, a recreation room, work pods, and a VR room.

These modern lofts are designed to offer residents a community-focused environment that compliments their daily life.

Reim brings 30 years of multifamily expertise to GamerHive® Apartments. Next steps include evaluating strategic brand and capital partners to expand the GamerHive® portfolio to other Gamer markets throughout the US.

Claire Wright (Head of Brand Strategy) said, "Living with style among like-minded people creates a unique sense of belonging, and shared interests are amplified.” She added, “It fosters a community of mutual support with their industries and lifestyles."

GamerHive® Apartments is not just an apartment building; it's a like-minded community.

These modern, technologically advanced communities aim to create a positive and supportive environment for residents, focusing on enhancing the gaming and living experience.

Learn more at: www.gamerhiveapartments.com