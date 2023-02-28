Submit Release
Sana Packaging Reclaims Over 550,000 Pounds of Ocean-Bound Plastic

Over Half a Million Pounds of Ocean-Bound Material Reclaimed

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Packaging - a sustainable cannabis packaging brand - has reclaimed over half a million pounds of ocean-bound plastic.

Sana Packaging launched its first reclaimed ocean-bound plastic cannabis packaging product in 2019. The company now produces six ocean-bound plastic products and has reclaimed over 550,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic. 

"None of this would be possible without our customers," said Sana Packaging Co-Founder & CEO, Ron Basak-Smith. "Thanks to the support of our incredible customers, we have diverted and reclaimed over half a million pounds of ocean-bound plastic. This is a huge milestone for Sana Packaging and we look forward to watching this number continue to grow."

All of Sana Packaging's reclaimed ocean-bound plastic cannabis packaging products are recyclable, child-resistance certified, food-grade certified, and made in the USA. Sana Packaging also offers custom printing and labeling services. 

About Sana Packaging:
Sana Packaging's mission is to reduce the impact of single-use packaging by leading the cannabis industry toward a sustainable future. All Sana Packaging products are made using plant-based, reclaimed, or recycled materials. Sana Packaging is a "Made in the USA" company.

Media Contact:
James Eichner
james@sanapackaging.com
303-729-0644

